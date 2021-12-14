LALIFF Reveals 10 Recipients Of Latinx Inclusion Fellowship Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival announced today the ten visionary Afro Latino and Indigenous Latino directors selected for its second annual Latinx Inclusion Fellowship in collaboration with Netflix.

The fellowship was created to increase opportunities for underrepresented groups within the Latino community.

Indigenous Latino cohorts include William D. Caballero, Evelyn Lorena, Nicole Mejia, Sebastian Rea, and Kristi Uribes. Selected Afro Latino cohorts are Elyssa Aquino, Jeanette Dilone, Alexis Garcia, Gabriella A. Moses, and Eli Vazquez.

Each fellow will be awarded a $20k grant to produce a short and will receive individualized mentorship, as well as various networking opportunities. Their completed films will premiere as part of the 2022 version of LALIFF, where the fellows will also participate in the festival’s Industry Week to further develop their careers and gain industry access needed to succeed as working artists.

(Top row, L-R): William D. Caballero, Elyssa. Aquino, Nicole Mejia, Gabriela A. Moses, Evelyn Lorena. (Bottom row, L-R): Kristi Uribes, Jeanette Dilone, Eli Vazquez, Alexis Garcia, and Sebastian Rea. Courtesy (l to r) Sheldon Botler, Steven Hawkins, Seth MacMillan, Mandy Mandelstein, Samantha Katelyn, Josh Bissett, Jeanette Dilone, Eli Vazquez, Curtis Taylor Jr., and Sebastian Rea.

“We are honored to be able to provide this unique fellowship that, with the support of Netflix, allows us to uplift underrepresented Latino voices in the industry,” said Academy Award-nominated actor and co-founder of LALIFF and the Latino Film Institute, Edward James Olmos. “These ten selected fellows demonstrate the richness of talent in our community. We are excited to embark on this fellowship with them and are looking forward to the films they’ll be producing in the coming months”.

Added Pete Corona, Director of Drama Series at Netflix, “Expanding this year’s program to include both Indigenous Latinx and Afro Latinx filmmakers helps create even more opportunities for people to see themselves and their experiences reflected on screen. This year’s Fellows are talented storytellers with unique creative visions. We can’t wait to see their films come to life with support from the incredible team at LALIFF.”

All 10 cohorts will work alongside mentors including producer Alicia Marie Agramonte; head of development and producer at Ojalá productions, Christine Dávila; writer/director/producer Lissette Feliciano; writer/director Javier Fuentes-León; editor Michael N. Knue; storyteller, media maker, and media arts educator, Cristina Kotz Cornejo; writer/director Diana Peralta; and writer/producer Oscar Torres.