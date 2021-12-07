Stampede Ventures Options Brandon Constantine’s Drama Spec Script ‘Lady Krylon’ For Film

EXCLUSIVE: Stampede Ventures has acquired the rights to Brandon Constantine’s spec script, Lady Krylon, in a competitive situation, tapping Grant Torre and Reed Simmons to shepherd its development for film, and to lock in a director.

The film is a New York-set romance that sees the lives of a prodigal graffiti artist and an upper east side socialite collide. As the former’s fame rises, his newfound love tries to protect him from the perils of success.

“Brandon paints a modern tale of star-crossed lovers that feels both so familiar yet entirely contemporary,” said Stampede’s President of Production, Jon Berg. “Its focus on New York’s vibrant underground art world showcases Brandon’s authenticity and grittiness he brings as a lifelong New Yorker and a brilliant screenwriter. All of us here at Stampede are thrilled to be bringing this highly theatrical story to life.”

“After pop art, graffiti is probably the biggest art movement to impact my career,” added Constantine. “I’m thrilled that this script is in the hands of the talented team at Stampede Ventures.”

Constantine previously penned the film Cutlery, which sold to Lionsgate after making the 2019 Hit List, spotlighting the best spec scripts of the year. Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz are producing that film under their 87Eleven banner. Constantine was also behind the spec Rooftop, which is being produced by Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

Stampede Ventures is an independent entertainment media company founded in 2018 by Greg Silverman, who previously worked at Warner Bros. Studios for almost two decades, rising to serve as President of Creative Development and Worldwide Production. The company recently inked an international first look deal with CBS Studios, and launched the animation production company HappyNest, focused on kids & family content, alongside UTA.

Stampede is also currently at work on the animated feature Prince of Port au Prince from Wyclef Jean at Netflix; Mo Willems’ CGI animated rock opera, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience, which will debut on HBO Max next year; Morgan Neville’s Netflix documentary, Curveball; and Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angels, which is scheduled to enter production in March. Recent releases from the company include the coming-of-age dramedy Pink Skies Ahead, starring Jessica Barden, which premiered in May following its sale to MTV Studios, and the comedy special Mo Willems & the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!, which received two Daytime Emmy nominations, and is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

The Lady Krylon deal was negotiated by Chris Bosco and Lynne Higby from Stampede Ventures, Paul Miloknay of Miloknay Weiner LLP, Ethan Neale and Melisa Baloglu at Paradigm, and Jon Hersh at Housefire Management. Constantine is repped by Paradigm and Housefire Management.