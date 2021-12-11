L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 23 New Deaths, 1,834 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 23 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1,834 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,325 deaths and 1,545,583 positive cases. At time of reporting, 684 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19.

Covid test results have now been made available to nearly 9,600,000 people, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.1%.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has spoken recently to a spike in Covid cases in the weeks after Thanksgiving, expressing her continuing concern about a winter surge. “In the week following the Thanksgiving break, cases among students in particular rose to their highest level since late September,” she said. “If, as we suspect, this increase in cases reflects transmission that took place during holiday gatherings, we should consider this an early warning about the upcoming December holiday.”

While Ferrer noted that the county is “much better off” now than it was last winter, given the widespread availability of vaccines and better understanding of how Covid transmission can be prevented, she added that “all increases in cases are worrisome,” particularly following the detection of the first cases of the Omicron variant in the Los Angeles area.