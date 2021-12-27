L.A. County Reports 7 New Covid-19 Deaths And 8,891 New Positive Cases

SUNDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 7 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 8,891 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,546 deaths and 1,616,033 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 849 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Testing results are available for nearly 9,943,000 individuals with 15 percent of people testing positive. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 10.8%.

Current Hospitalizations: 849 pic.twitter.com/bQRZxnlT2w — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 26, 2021

SATURDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 6 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 11,930 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,539 deaths and 1,607,142 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 850 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 10.7%.