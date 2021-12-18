L.A. County Reports 27 New Covid-19 Deaths And 3,360 New Positive Cases Among Rising Concerns About Omicron Variant

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 27 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 3360 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,413 deaths and 1,556,685 positive cases.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

December 17, 2021

New Cases: 3,360 (1,556,685 to date)

New Deaths: 27 (27,413 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 772 pic.twitter.com/5LkVMab2QH — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 18, 2021

As of Friday, Public Health has identified a total of 1,556,685 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Today’s positivity rate is 1.6%. There are 772 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 9,720,000 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive.

High Compliance with Masking Requirements Keeps L.A. County Residents Safe and Healthy; CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over Johnson and Johnson – Public Health is Reporting 3,360 New Cases, 8 New Omicron Cases and 27 New Deaths of COVID-19 in LA County.

“Masking requirements reduce transmission without much disruption to people’s routines and allow businesses to reduce risk for their customers, and workers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the business community of L.A. County for leading by example on masking as champions for public health. The take home message is clear: masking creates safety for employees and customers, reduces COVID transmission in our communities and helps everyone stay safe here in L.A. County.”

Ferrer continued, “We appreciate the CDC’s guidance on vaccine choice. While any vaccine is better than no vaccine, we urge those who have received Johnson and Johnson vaccines to obtain booster doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to ensure they are well protected from both suffering severe Covid outcomes and transmitting infection to others.”

While there is still a lot to learn about the new variant, there is enough information available for the county to take steps to reduce transmission which can help prepare strategies to mitigate this new variant of concerns.