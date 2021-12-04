L.A. County Reports 20 New Covid-19 Deaths And 2,307 New Positive Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 20 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 2,307 new positive cases.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

December 4, 2021

New Cases: 2,307 (1,534,720 to date)

New Deaths: 20 (27,244 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 572 pic.twitter.com/WNAkDJlavM — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 4, 2021

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,244 deaths and 1,534,720 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 572 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Testing results are available for nearly 9,487,000 individuals with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 1.0%.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health also announced 67.6% of County residents over the age of 5 are now fully vaccinated. “Getting vaccinated & boosted is critical to strengthening protections & preventing spread of COVID,” the Department said in a statement.