Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Animation Guild Contract Talks Put On Hold Until Next Year

Got A Tip? Tip Us

L.A. County Reports 20 New Covid-19 Deaths And 2,307 New Positive Cases

Adobe

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 20 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 2,307 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,244 deaths and 1,534,720 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 572 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Testing results are available for nearly 9,487,000 individuals with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 1.0%.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health also announced 67.6% of County residents over the age of 5 are now fully vaccinated. “Getting vaccinated & boosted is critical to strengthening protections & preventing spread of COVID,” the Department said in a statement.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad