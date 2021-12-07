Korean Formats Including ‘The Quizzy Horror Show’ Head To U.S. After Something Special Strikes Deal With My Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: A trio of Korean unscripted formats are heading to the U.S. and international marketplace after Korean company Something Special struck a deal with Breaking Borders producer My Entertainment.

The two companies are co-developing The Quizzy Horror Show, Smashed Hits and Inseparables as part of the partnership.

It comes after the Korean Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) funded a scheme to help local producers bring their formats to U.S. networks and streaming platforms.

Smashed Hits is a gameshow that sees contestants trying to guess popular songs that have been mixed together and reinvented so they are barely recognizable. Each episode will feature guest appearances from pop stars and musicians by performing other artists’ hits in very surprising ways. It comes from Eunseol Mo, who has produced series including Fantastic Duo and Qualification of Men.

Inseparables is a competition show that will test the patience of participating couples, spending more time together due to the pandemic, as they attempt to overcome the issues presented by smaller and smaller quarters to win the ultimate dream house. It comes from Sehwa Kim, who is creative director of quiz show Scholarship Quiz.

The Quizzy Horror Show follows contestants that are accused of being scaredy cats to try and turn their fear into money. Contestants who don’t blink their eyes at any heart-beating moment and can say what they saw will be winners in this spooky competition show. It comes from Jiyoon Kim, who is behind series such as My Little Television, which is the original version of TBS’ Celebrity Show Off.

“We are thrilled to bring Something Special together with My Entertainment. Our talented Korean producers -Enseol Mo, Sehwa Kim, and Jiyoon Kim – look forward to collaborating with Michael and his extraordinary team at My Entertainment. They have long been a prominent industry player with their eyes on the Korean market and it is the perfect time for us to finally walk down the aisle especially when Korean creativity is being recognized more than ever,” said Jin Woo Hwang, President & Executive Director, and InSoon Kim, EVP and Head of Content,

My Entertainment President and Founder Michael Yudin added, “We’re equally excited to begin working with Jin Woo and InSoon and Something Special’s great team of highly-creative producers while leveraging our personal industry relationships in the U.S. and across the globe to find homes for these shows. Coming on the heels of our successful international market collaboration with Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and MTV for the ultimate reality competition show, The Power, our new partnership with Something Special marks another benchmark for MY Entertainment’s strategy of expanding its activities with leaders in the Korean creative production community.”