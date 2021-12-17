Steven Soderbergh’s Thriller ‘KIMI’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

Steven Soderbergh’s original thriller KIMI, starring Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), will stream exclusively on HBO Max beginning February 10, Warner Bros. Pictures announced today.

The film from New Line Cinema and HBO Max watches as an agoraphobic Seattle tech worker uncovers evidence of a crime.

David Koepp penned the script, with Byron Bowers (No Sudden Move), Jaime Camil (Schmigadoon), Erika Christensen (Traffic), Derek DelGaudio (Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself), Robin Givens (Riverdale), Charles Halford (Logan Lucky), Devin Retray (Side Effects), Jacob Vargas (The 33) and Rita Wilson (the Mamma Mia! films) rounding out the cast.

Koepp also produced alongside Soderbergh’s frequent collaborator Michael Polaire. The filmmaker’s most recent title for the streamer, the star-studded crime thriller No Sudden Move, premiered last July. His next effort for it will be Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which has him reteaming with Magic Mike star Channing Tatum.