‘Kim Possible’ Creators To Receive WGA West’s 2021 Animation Writing Award

Mark McCorkle & Bob Schooley, best known for creating, writing and executive producing Disney Channel’s Kim Possible, will receive the WGA West’s 2021 Animation Writers Caucus Animation Writing Award. The honor will be bestowed next month at the group’s virtual awards ceremony and member meeting.

Courtesy WGA West

The pair have specialized in adapting movie characters into TV series, with credits including Penguins of Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens, Disney’s Hercules, and Disney’s Aladdin: The Series. On the big screen, their credits include Hotel for Dogs and Sky High.

They also EPed two TV movies based on Kim Possible: Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time and Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama.

The long-time writing and producing team met while working as entertainment managers at Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed play park in Pennsylvania (both attended Temple University). They both started in the mailroom of DIC Entertainment, eventually landing staff writing positions before moving to Walt Disney Television Animation.

They published a novel, Liar of Kuzdu, in 2007.

Previous AWC Animation Writing Award winners include Craig Miller, David N. Weiss, Nicole Dubuc, Len Wein, Mike Judge, Seth MacFarlane, Sam Simon, Linda Woolverton, Len Uhley, Brad Bird, Matt Groening, Al Jean & Mike Reiss, Dwayne McDuffie and Earl Kress, Mike Scully, Patric M. Verrone and Stan Berkowitz.