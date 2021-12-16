‘Killing Eve’ Season 4: BBC America Sets Premiere Date & Drops First Look Images

BBC America’s Killing Eve will premiere the first two episodes of its fourth and final season on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will also debut weekly on AMC beginning Feb. 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, and the season will stream one week early on AMC+, beginning Feb. 20.

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri Anika Molnar/BBCA

It was announced in March that the series would wrap and that BBC America was developing a number of potential spinoffs. A teaser can be found above.

In Season 4, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, the former is on a revenge mission, while the latter has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.”

Fiona Shaw Anika Molnar/BBCA

Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit.

The third season of the Sid Gentle-produced drama premiered in April 2020 and Covid-19 has delayed production of the show that was originally adapted for television by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal, and Sandra Oh.

More images from Season 4 can be found below.

Sandra Oh Anika Molnar/BBCA

Jodie Comer Anika Molnar/BBCA