Good Deed Entertainment Picks Up U.S. Rights For Keira Knightley Animated Movie ‘Charlotte’

Good Deed Entertainment has taken US distribution rights to the animated drama Charlotte inspired by the autobiographical painting series “Life? or Theatre?” by Charlotte Salomon.

An April 22, 2022 release date has been set.

Good Deed Entertainment

The pic features the voices of 2x Oscar nominee Keira Knightley, Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen McCrory, Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, and Mark Strong. Additionally, the French version of the film will feature the voice of Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard. Directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana, Charlotte follows Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish artist who comes of age on the eve of the Second World War and defies incredible odds to create a timeless masterpiece. Erik Rutherford and David Bezmozgis wrote the screenplay.

Kristin Harris, EVP of Distribution & Operations for Good Deed Entertainment, said, “Charlotte is both an incredibly inspiring story as well as a beautifully crafted film created by a phenomenal creative team. We are thrilled to be able to bring Charlotte Salomon’s story to theaters and can’t wait for US audiences to see the film.”

Charlotte is being produced by Julia Rosenberg, with Jérôme Dopffer, Eric Goossens, and Anton Roebbens; and executive produced by Knightley, Cotillard, Morgan Emmery, Jean-Charles Levy, Cédric Iland, Bastien Sirodot, Robert Lantos, Jim Sternberg, Joe Iacono, Mark Musselman Nancy Grant, and Xavier Dolan. Co-producers of the film include Christina Rotsaert, Patrick Puzenat, and Thierry Dechilly.

Elevation Pictures will release the film in Canada where the film had its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. MK2 Mile End is distributing the film in Quebec, and The Searchers in Benelux. Sierra/Affinity is handling global rights for the movie outside Benelux and Canada, and oversaw the domestic sale of Charlotte to Good Deed Entertainment.

The official Canada-France-Belgium co-production is a January Films, Les Productions Balthazar, Walking the Dog production in association with Telefilm Canada, Trinity Media Financing, Umedia, Serendipity Point Films, Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée, Eurimages, Crave, CBC Films, Ontario Creates, Screen Flanders, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Flanders Audiovisual Fund, and Sons of Manual.