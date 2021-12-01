Kathy Griffin Says She Is Now Cancer-Free After Undergoing Lung Surgery

Kathy Griffin has announced she is cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove half of her lung. Griffin shared the good news Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Griffin was diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer in August.
Following the surgery that has left her with a high-pitched voice, which Griffin described as “Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe,” she told Kimmel “I had surgery. You’re not going to believe this… I’ve never smoked but I got lung cancer. In August, I had half of my left lung removed I’m not even kidding.”
She added, “I don’t know why, I had a tumor, right? And I’ve never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years.”
She also recalled a conversation with one of her doctors, in which he tried out some comedic material on her. “No joke, I go in, and he’s describing how they take half your lung out. He goes, ‘It’s kind of like a balloon. We do it laparoscopically and we poke it. When we take it out, it kind of looks like a used condom.”
The Emmy-winning My Life on the D-List comedian can be seen in a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of HBO Max’s Search Party.
Watch the clip below:
