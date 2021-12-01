Kathy Griffin Says She Is Now Cancer-Free After Undergoing Lung Surgery

FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin appears at the premiere of the film "Child's Play" in Los Angeles on June 19, 2019. Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.” The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer is considered stage one and confined to her left lung. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Kathy Griffin has announced she is cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove half of her lung. Griffin shared the good news Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Griffin was diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer in August.

Following the surgery that has left her with a high-pitched voice, which Griffin described as “Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe,” she told Kimmel “I had surgery. You’re not going to believe this… I’ve never smoked but I got lung cancer. In August, I had half of my left lung removed I’m not even kidding.”

She added, “I don’t know why, I had a tumor, right? And I’ve never smoked, and it was in there for 10 years.”

She also recalled a conversation with one of her doctors, in which he tried out some comedic material on her. “No joke, I go in, and he’s describing how they take half your lung out. He goes, ‘It’s kind of like a balloon. We do it laparoscopically and we poke it. When we take it out, it kind of looks like a used condom.”

The Emmy-winning My Life on the D-List comedian can be seen in a recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of HBO Max’s Search Party.

