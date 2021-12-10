‘Kandahar’: Gerard Butler Action Pic Adds Nina Toussaint-White & Bahador Foladi

EXCLUSIVE: Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard) and Bahador Foladi (The Machinery) have joined the cast of Gerard Butler action movie Kandahar, which is currently filming in Saudi Arabia.

Butler stars as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.

Produced by John Wick outfit Thunder Road Films and Capstone, Kandahar reunites Butler with his Greenland and Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh. Also starring are Ali Fazal and Navid Negahban.

Brit actress Toussaint-White is known for starring in Amazon sci-fi The Feed and for roles in BBC hit Bodyguard, The Sister for ITV/Hulu and GameFace for Hulu. She is currently starring in Channel 5 thriller Witness No. 3.

Stage and screen actor Foladi has just wrapped on the second season of Apple series Tehran and will next be seen in the second season of Viaplay drama The Machinery. The Swedish-Iranian actor’s credits also include Gasmamman, Box 21 and Sthlm Rekviem.

Toussaint-White is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK and Thruline Entertainment in the US. Foladi is repped by Actors In Sweden.