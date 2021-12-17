‘Legacies’ Original Cast Member Leaves CW Series After 4 Seasons: “I Am So Grateful”

Tonight’s episode of Legacies marked the final series regular appearance of Kalyee Bryant on the CW’s Vampire Diaries/Originals offshoot. She has portrayed Josie Saltzman since the show premiered in 2018.

Bryant took to Instagram to express gratitude to network brass and the show’s fans.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” Bryant said in her social media post. “I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

But tonight may not mark Bryant’s last moments in Mystic Falls.

Executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews told TVLine, which broke the news of Bryant’s exit: “While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success. We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”

Bryant won’t be idle. She’s been cast in The Locksmith opposite Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames. The crime thriller began filming this month in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Legacies recently added Zane Phillips to its Season 4 cast. He is set to recur as Ben, a character trapped between his family and his friends, his present and his past, who must choose one over the other.

The CW drama is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Plec (The Vampire Diaries), Matthews (The Vampire Diaries), Leslie Morgenstein (The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars) and Gina Girolamo (The Originals).