‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix has opted not to renew Julie and the Phantoms for a second season. Kenny Ortega, the musical dramedy’s executive producer, choreographer and director, announced the news on Instagram.

“We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season,” he wrote next to photos from the set of the show. “Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie.” (See his full post below.)

The cancellation of Julie and the Phantoms, based on the Brazilian children’s seriesJulie e osFantasmas, comes more than a year after its first season was released on Netflix Sept. 10. The U.S. adaptation starred Madison Reyes as Julie, a high schooler who lost her passion for music after her mom died the year before. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (played by Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Patrick Joyner) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit begin to reawaken and is inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson and Savannah Lee May rounded out the cast.

Dan Cross and David Hoge created the U.S. version and served as showrunners and executive producers, with George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich of Crossover Entertainment as well as Michel Tikhomiroff and Fabio Danesi for Mixer Entertainment.