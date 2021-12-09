Josh Duggar Convicted On Child Pornography Charges, Faces 20 Years In Prison

Former 19 Years and Counting star Josh Duggar, 33, was convicted today on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. It took a Fayetteville, Arkansas jury one day to deliver the verdict.

The father of seven faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each charge when he’s finally sentenced, according to AP. His legal team told NBC News that they plan to appeal.

Duggar was among the family members who appeared on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting until the network pulled the show in 2015 after revelations he had molested four of his sisters and another girl.

A spin-off focused just on the kids called Counting On was canceled by TLC after Duggar’s arrest earlier this year.

In a statement after the Duggar scion was charged, parents Jim Bob and Michelle issued the following statementL “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and [his wife] Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Jim Bob Duggar is currently running for a vacant state Senate seat in Arkansas.