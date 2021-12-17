You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Lionsgate Names Longtime Media Exec, SPAC Expert Harry Sloan To Its Board, Replacing David Zaslav

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Police Seek Alec Baldwin's Phone In Probe Of Fatal Shooting On ‘Rust’ Set
Read the full story

Josh Andrés Rivera Signs With Paradigm; Innovative Artists Signs Iantha Richardson; Johnell Young Inks With Cultivate

Josh Andres Rivera Iantha-Richardson Johnell Young
(L-R) Josh Andres Rivera, Iantha-Richardson and Johnell Young Carlos E. Gonzales/Courtesy of Innovative Artists/Cultivate Entertainment

Josh Andrés Rivera, who plays the pivotal role of Chino in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, has signed with Paradigm for representation. Rivera stars opposite Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose in the film that is currently in theaters nationwide. Rivera recently wrapped production on Susanna Fogel’s anticipated psychological thriller Cat Person for Studiocanal and New Yorker Studios, based on Kristen Roupenian’s short story. Rivera also was a series lead in the HBO Max pilot Vegas High, directed by Gillian Robespierre and produced by Michael Showalter. On stage, Rivera most notably performed in the original company on the first national tour of the Tony-winning musical Hamilton. He continues to be repped by Silver Lining Entertainment.

***

Innovative Artists has signed Iantha Richardson for representation. Richardson is known for her starring role as Tessa on BET’s American Soul. She also recurs on Freeform’s Good Trouble and the hit NBC drama, This Is Us, playing adult Tess opposite Sterling K Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson. Richardson began her career with guest spots on the TV series Journey of a Goddess and Jones.

***

Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Sagas Johnell Young has signed with Cultivate Entertainment Partners for representation in television and film. Young is maybe best known for his series regular role on Hulu’s Wu Tang: An American Saga playing the role of GZA. His other credits includes a guest starring role on BET’s hit series Tales and a supporting role in the Christmas film A Holiday Chance, alongside Sharon Leal and Nefessa Williams. Cultivate recently also signed Catharine Daddario (The Good Fight), Chasity Saunders (Double Cross), Jackie Goldston (Doom Patrol) and Bryan Terry Snell (Hawkeye).

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad