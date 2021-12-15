Jorge J. Calderon & Jared Trevino Win Nosotros and NBCU’s Annual Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam

EXCLUSIVE: Nosotros and Comcast NBCUniversal have announced Jorge J. Calderon and Jared Trevino are the winners of its 3rd annual Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam.

The competition showcases a diverse group of Latinx writers and actors with original monologues and performances from different perspectives of the Latinx/e experience while using universally relatable themes.

Calderon won the writing competition for his monologue titled, “The Puerto Rican With The Mets Hat,” and Trevino took top honors in the acting competition for his monologue, “Reaching the Moment.”