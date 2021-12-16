Jordin Tootoo Documentary ‘Tootoo’ Announced by ScoreG Productions and Super Channel; 2022 Theatrical Release Planned

EXCLUSIVE: Tootoo, a new documentary on Canadian hockey player Jordin Tootoo, the first Inuk player to play in the NHL, is in production with Super Channel and ScoreG Productions. Film hails from executive producer Adam Scorgie, producer of Inmate#1 : The Rise of Danny Trejo, among other high-profile documentaries.

The feature documentary will delve into Jordin’s international stardom, leadership as the first player of Inuk descent, tragic personal loss, and addiction. A promising career that could have ended too soon was kept alive by Tootoo’s determination to rise above every challenge while nearly falling short in the toughest game of all: life. Adam Scorgie and producing partner Shane Fennessey comment on their excitement to make a film about Tootoo’s life.

“My partner, Shane, and I have had the good fortune to work with many tremendous athletes. We always say that the greatest heroes face the most adversity. Jordin’s story is so appealing to us because he is a perfect example of that. His success throughout life has been against all odds, and he beat those odds to become a fan-favourite in the best hockey league in the world, breaking all kinds of barriers along the way. We are humbled Jordin chose our team to tell his inspiring story.”

Jordin Tootoo is one of the most remarkable, poignant, and important stories that need to be told in a long-form documentary film. His brand and story personify success and perseverance. This film draws from an unbiased lens that will shine a proverbial light on some of the hottest button topics that plague so many people and communities across North America. This film isn’t designed to point fingers; the goal is to inspire, inform and heal. He comments:

“My mission in life is to raise my children to a world where the cycle of trauma has ended and make a difference in the lives of indigenous youth across North America. I am honoured to be working with Adam, Michael, and Shane to bring my story to life. I hope it will inspire others to speak up and seek the help they need to live their best lives, free of the generational trauma that has plagued my people.”

This feature documentary is written and directed by award-winning director/writer, Michael Hamilton who spearheaded and packaged more than 20 diversity-themed documentaries and doc series including I Am MLK Jr, and Facing Schwarzenegger.

“Prior to fully submerging myself into this story, whenever I would hear the name Jordin Tootoo, automatically, my brain would go to hockey and a player from up north who enjoyed the physical aspect of the game. Hamilton said. “However, now when I hear that name, I understand there are so many more layers to Jordin Tootoo than hockey. Hockey is an important element to this story, but for me, the narrative outside the game of the boy who becomes a man holds the most appeal and emotion.

In addition, executive producer Adam Scorgie recently closed studio deals on his last two documentary projects (Bisping) Upstream Flix represents the film’s worldwide sales and editing by Pollyanna Hardwicke-Brown.

Tootoo will receive a theatrical release in 2022.