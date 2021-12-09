Jordan Withdraws Oscar Hopeful ‘Amira’ Following Backlash

Jordan’s Royal Film Commission has withdraw Oscar hopeful Amira from the 2022 Oscar race following a backlash over the film’s subject.

The Venice Film Festival drama from acclaimed filmmaker Mohamed Diab (Clash) deals with the issue of children conceived with sperm smuggled from prisoners in Israeli jails. In the film, a Palestinian girl’s world is turned upside down when she learns the man she grew up idolizing is not her real father and in fact she was conceived by sperm from an Israeli prison guard rather than a Palestinian prisoner.

The movie’s selection for Best International Film consideration has sparked a backlash among families of Palestinian prisoners and organizations working on prisoners’ rights. The anger has spread on social media.

In a message sent to Jordanian news services today, the Film Commission said: “We do believe in the artistic value of the film, and that its message doesn’t harm in any way the Palestinian cause nor that of the prisoners; on the contrary, it highlights their plight, their resilience as well as their willingness to live a decent life in spite of the occupation.

“However, in light of the recent controversy the film has triggered and the perception by some that it is detrimental to the Palestinian cause and out of respect to the feelings of the prisoners and their families, the Royal Film Commission has taken the decision to not to have Amira representing Jordan in the Oscars 2022.”

Ali Suliman, Saleh Bakri, Tara Abboud, Saba Mubarak and Waleed Zuaiter are among stars. Paris-based Pyramide International handles international sales.

We have reached out to the Commission for further details.