‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Avoids ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Over Memorial Day And Heads To 2023

It stands to reason that Lionsgate’s tentpole John Wick: Chapter 4 would move off Memorial Day weekend 2022 after Paramount plopped Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 27. The Chad Stahelski-directed John Wick fourthquel will now debut on March 24, 2023, as revealed in a teaser that dropped Wednesday.

I hear that principal photography just wrapped on the movie and the release date change provides the filmmakers with more time in post.

The only other movie on John Wick Chapter 4‘s new date is Sony’s untitled George Foreman biopic.

John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, Ian McShane and more. Michael Finch and Shay Hatten wrote the screenplay. Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee produce. The franchise through three movies has racked up $584.7M at the worldwide box office.

Here’s the announcement from Lionsgate today.