John Madden Remembered: “Dearly Loved By Millions” & “Nobody Had a Bigger Impact On The NFL”

NFL players and teams, colleagues, friends and others are mourning John Madden, the Hall of Fame NFL coach-turned-broadcaster who died today at 85. Here are some of their tributes from social media:

A statement on the passing of the great John Madden from CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus. pic.twitter.com/gyPhF91NGy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 29, 2021

John Madden was dearly loved by millions of football fans worldwide. While it’s a very sad day, it’s also a day we should celebrate the life of a man who brought joy through the game of football to millions.#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/9vi9Xfhbi1 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 29, 2021

A coaching and broadcasting legend and loved by all. You will be missed. RIP John Madden pic.twitter.com/Xj3IjVQ6Gl — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) December 29, 2021

So sad to hear this.

Such a fan of his-Growing up in my era it was Pat Summerall & John Madden on Sunday.

No matter who your team was-changed the game of how football games were broadcasted.

Legend as a coach and a broadcaster-My thoughts & prayers with his family & friends. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/wVKbWySrtF — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 29, 2021

"He's someone who speaks to so many generations. His generation. Mooch's generation. My generation. My children’s generation."@RichEisen remembers John Madden, a man who impacted so many lives pic.twitter.com/B5WzmoebZ4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 29, 2021

John Madden hasn't done an in-depth on-camera interview in nearly 10 years. He's now 85. But he sat down for 90 minutes for an upcoming doc on his impact. Below, a behind-the-scenes for @TheAthleticNFL on Fox's upcoming Madden doc airing on Christmas.https://t.co/NIEVrbGeB6 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 14, 2021

John Madden was a treasure. He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend. RIP John🙏🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace John Madden… one of the main reasons why I love football so much… wow! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 29, 2021

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

I would sit in my room for hours, playing Madden 94, dreaming about the NFL. John Madden voiced countless childhood memories and help cultivate my love of football. Now I make new memories with my boys playing Madden. I never met John Madden. But I feel like I knew him. 🙏 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 29, 2021

RIP John Madden

Loved football… Truly a great man‼️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Xa5DxtuX9v — Frank Gore (@frankgore) December 29, 2021

Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game. But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach 🙏 — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) December 29, 2021

RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach 🕊🕊🕊 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 29, 2021

"A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider." We'll always remember John Madden. pic.twitter.com/YG4MET1ZFu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

“You knew they were going to do it, the fans knew they were going to do it, the Dallas Cowboys knew they were going to do it.” John Madden 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OYzD9USUQg — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2021

The 49ers mourn the passing of Bay Area native and football icon John Madden. He was an inspiration to so many and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts – along with those of the entire football community – are with John’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/SYhZXxQN8Y — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 29, 2021

John Madden and Pat Summerall finally reunited. Anyone who didn’t grow up hearing these guys call games really missed out pic.twitter.com/4PwS4jKhqh — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) December 29, 2021

big part of why everyone my age thinks every football color commentator is wack is because we grew up with john madden. man set an unreachable standard. — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 29, 2021

James Pitaro on the passing of legendary personality John Madden: pic.twitter.com/U6muC8my2r — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 29, 2021

John Madden was one of the most remarkable people in the history of football. A head coach at 32, a Super Bowl champion by 40, then building one of the best broadcasting careers ever two years after that. A legendary career and life. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 29, 2021

The thing I keep thinking about with John Madden’s passing is how growing up, some of my closest friendships were forged playing the video game with his name on it. In this interesting way, his name is synonymous with feeling a sense of community. Thinking of his family today. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) December 29, 2021

RIP to the voice of football for generations, John Madden. pic.twitter.com/0hJgtZsxwc — adam holt (@Bolt_Holt) December 29, 2021