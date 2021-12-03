John Cho To Receive Legacy Award At 2021 Unforgettable Gala

EXCLUSIVE: John Cho will receive the Legacy Award, presented by Lexus, at the 19th annual Unforgettable Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The Cowboy Bebop and Searching star will receive the top honor at the annual gathering that seeks to celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander artists and change-makers who represent the community through their creativity and excellence. Additional honorees for the upcoming ceremony are Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu, 88rising Collective founder Sean Miyashiro and Shohei Ohtani. Additional creatives receiving honors will be Sandra Oh, Justin Chon, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Adele Lim and Destin Daniel Cretton.

“Asian Americans have made tremendous strides in the arts, entertainment and culture, with more representation than ever before, which the Unforgettable Awards is proud to celebrate,” said James Ryu, publisher at Character Media and founder of the Unforgettable Gala. “At the same time, given the increase in anti-Asian sentiment and violence during the past two years, we hope this night will remind us of our strength and pride, while also inspiring our community to continue to rise above.”

The ceremony, which touts the theme of “Rise,” will be hosted by Good Trouble‘s Sherry Cola. Performers will include NIKI, MC Jin, Audrey Nuna, AJ Rafael, and Korean Soul.

Cho will take home Legacy Award following the cast of Fresh Off The Boat, which received the honor in 2019. He recently starred as Spike Spiegel in Netflix live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. He will next appear in Hannah Marks’ Don’t Make Me Go and an Untitled Star Trek Sequel. Cho also previously exec produced Alan Yang’s Netflix pic, Tigertail and will EP Erick Oh’s Namoo.