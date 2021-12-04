Plumber At Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Discovers $600k Stuffed Behind Toilet

A plumber doing repair work last month at televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas discovered a reported $600k in cash and checks stuffed in envelopes. The funds are believed to be part of a 2014 robbery at the venue.
The plumber revealed his story Thursday to Houston radio station KILT-FM, according to a report from the city’s KPRC-TV. The caller claimed to have found hundreds of envelopes of cash and checks hidden in a wall inside the church, where he was repairing a loose toilet.
Police were called to the scene on Nov. 10. according to a statement from the Houston Police Department.
