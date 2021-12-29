Joe Rogan Reschedules Sold-Out Vancouver Show Due To Covid Vaccine Mandates

Joe Rogan’s sold-out Vancouver show, scheduled for April 20, will not be happening. Rogan has rescheduled the show for October 24, according to his Facebook page, because of Covid vaccine mandates in Canada.

In a December 24 episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan speculated that the April 20 show was likely to be canceled because of proof of vaccination requirements in British Columbia. The Canadian territory requires proof of vaccination for some travel and for access to some events, services and businesses, including Rogers Arena, where Rogan’s show was set to take place.

“I should probably say this because I haven’t yet. My 4/20 show that’s sold out in Vancouver — I don’t think that’s happening,” Rogan said. “I don’t think I can even get into the country. I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies, it doesn’t make any sense.”

It’s no secret that the longtime UFC commentator and podcast host is an outspoken opponent of Covid vaccine mandates. In September, Rogan announced via Instagram that he had tested positive for Covid and that he “immediately threw the kitchen sink at it.” He then went through a laundry list of treatments, including monoclonal antibodies, the steroid prednisone, a Z-Pac, a vitamin drip and ivermectin, the controversial drug which is used to deworm horses that has been touted by some conservative pundits. Rogan later clarified that he took the ivermectin application made for humans.

Rogan revealed on his Facebook page that the show has, in fact, been moved from April 20 to Saturday, October 24, and that previously purchased tickets will be honored. Anyone requesting a refund should contact point of purchase.