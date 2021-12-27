‘Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure’ Gets Peacock Premiere Date & Trailer

“We want Joe! We want Joe!” From a national title at Notre Dame to “The Catch” and multiple more Super Bowls, Joe Montana was football’s Mr. Clutch, and a new documentary series is about to revive the glory.

Peacock said Monday that the first two episodes of NFL Films’ six-part Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will hit the streamer on Thursday, January 6. New ones will bow weekly after that. Watch the first trailer above.

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure features stories that many people don’t know: the doubt from his coaches, the controversies with teammates and the insecurities from within that drove one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the sport. The series also features exclusive footage as well as interviews of many NFL personalities including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, former 49ers owner Ed DeBartolo Jr., Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr.

While Tom Brady has eclipsed much of Montana’s GOAT résumé, the latter was undefeated in four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and named Super Bowl MVP three times. But what truly defined Montana was the simple fact that he was “cool under pressure.”

As the wacky current NFL season barrels toward the playoffs, have a look at the trailer above and start your own debate about who was and is the greatest quarterback football has produced.