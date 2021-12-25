Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Dickinson’ Series Finale Recap: Emily Contemplates The Future And Adopts A New Look As Austin & Sue’s Baby Gets A Name

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Poised To Be Pandemic’s First Billion-Dollar Pic; 3rd-Best Domestic Opening Week Ever
Read the full story

Joe Biden Agrees With “Let’s Go, Brandon” Shout-Out During NORAD Call

The traditional White House telephone tracking on Santa’s Christmas Eve travels via NORAD resulted today in a bit of trolling by an unknown participant.

A father, identified only as Jared from Oregon, wished a Merry Christmas to Biden and wife Jill on the call, then added a cheerful, “Let’s go, Brandon.” The phrase has gained currency among the president’s opponents as a substitute for a more vulgar remark.

The NORAD call started normally. The father told the president his two-year-old daughter Penelope would be happy with any presents from Santa. The president urged the family’s children to go to bed by 9 PM,

That’s when things took a turn.

“Merry Christmas and ‘Let’s go, Brandon,'” the father said in his sign-off.

After a beat, Biden said, “Let’s go Brandon, I agree.” Wife Jill winced and looked a tad chagrined, but the president didn’t seem to mind.

Santa could not be reached for comment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

9 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad