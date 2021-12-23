Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘A Journal For Jordan’ Review: Denzel Washington Directs Michael B. Jordan In Romantic Drama Based On True Story

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

World Wide Web: 'Spider-Man' Slings Past $800M Global To Become No. 1 Hollywood Film Of 2021
Read the full story

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion dead obituary
Joan Didion in 2007 AP

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87.

Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times.

Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run RiverSlouching Towards BethlehemPlay It as It LaysA Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine writing for the likes of Life and The Saturday Evening Post that detailed stories mostly about California. Didion was born in Sacramento and was drawn to stories about her home state.

Related Story

Showbiz & Media Figures We've Lost In 2021 - Photo Gallery

As a journalist, she wrote political essays including “Salvador,” about the U.S. involvement in El Salvador. She also pointed her pen at the likes of hippie culture, The Doors and the immigrants of Miami.

She was married to Time writer John Gregory Dunne, and they collaborated on several screenplays after adapting her 1970 novel Play It as It Lays together. It was released in 1972 and starred Tuesday Weld and Anthony Perkins.

Didion later would reteam with Dunne and with Frank Pierson to write the script for 1976’s A Star Is Born, starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, about the rise and fall of a Hollywood starlet. She and Dunne also co-penned 1996’s Up Close and Personal, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert Redford, about an ambitious young journalist trying to build her career.

In 2003, Dunne died of a heart attack at 71, and their adopted daughter suffered a near-fatal bout of pneumonia; she would die two years later at 39. Both tragedies became subjects of Didion’s prose, including in The Year of Magical Thinking, which she wrote as a form of therapy. The book was adapted into a one-woman Broadway play starring Vanessa Redgrave.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad