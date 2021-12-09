Jimmy Kimmel Pitches Hallmark Execs On Holiday Films, Vampires & Woodchippers Included

Jimmy Kimmel recruited some actual Hallmark Channel execs – CEO Wonya Lucas, EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly and SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo – for a comedy bit on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live in which he pitches some very Kimmel-esque Hallmark holiday movie projects.

Some titles: Gnome For The Holidays, A Christmas Hamilton (“creepy age difference,” says an exec about the possible stars), Elf Off The Shelf (don’t ask) and Christmas In Transylvania, featuring the memorable tag line “Love Sucks.”

Finally, Kimmel proposes Deck the Hallmark, starring himself as Santa, the execs as themselves and a surprise guest as Mrs. Clause. And yes, there’s a trailer, included in the video above.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.