Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Remember ‘Masked Christmas’ In New Music Video

Jimmy Fallon explained exactly how he got Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion to record his new holiday song “It Was A…(Masked Christmas).”

The collaboration, he said on last night’s Tonight Show, began last summer when he was writing and recording the song at New York’s Electric Lady studio. After various producers and record execs heard his solo recording, they suggested he recruit Grande to sing back-up, and then Grande recommended Megan Thee Stallion to replace Fallon’s original rap section.

The song’s chorus compares Christmas 2020 to Christmas 2021:

It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house

We covered our nose, and covered our mouth

But it’s Christmas time

We’ll be in line for a booster

Fallon unveiled the music video for the song last night. Check it out above (the actual music video arrives at the 5:00 mark).