Jessica Lowndes & Jesse Metcalfe To Headline ‘Harmony From The Heart’ Movie For GAC Family

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Channel veterans Jessica Lowndes and Jesse Metcalfe have been tapped to star in Harmony From The Heart, a GAC Family film set for premiere on February 12. Lowndes also wrote the film and will executive produce, and performs several of the film’s original songs, which she also wrote and produced. Production is underway.

Lowndes and Metcalfe are the latest Hallmark Channel alums who have joined GAC Family projects. GAC Family CEO and President Bill Abbott has been bringing in established Hallmark Channel talent he worked with while running Crown Media Family Networks, parent of Hallmark Channel. Former Hallmark Channel stars Danica McKellar and Trevor Donovan have both signed multi-picture deals with GAC Family. Additionally, When Calls the Heart alums Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing have reunited for the return of spinoff When Hope Calls on GAC Family.

In Harmony From The Heart, Violet (Lowndes) has a shot at her dream job of music therapist at a local hospital. There is one obstacle: Violet’s department chair Professor Carver threatens to prevent her from graduating unless she successfully rehabilitates a patient to speak again by Valentine’s Day – just two weeks away. The patient is the professor’s beloved brother, Charles. Another hurdle is strong, stubborn skepticism about music therapy held by the man’s doctor, Blake Williams (Metcalfe), a local heart surgeon and, more importantly, Charles’ grandson. Feeling the pressure to create a near miracle, Violet uses music to traverse the mile markers of Charles’ life, and he begins to progress. Violet and Blake realize each of them loves helping people and their own hearts begin to open again.

Lowndes executive produces with Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, Lorenzo Nardini, Jimmy Townsend, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, and Doran S. Chandler. Producer is Donald Munro. Supervising Producers are Anthony Epps and Bradley M. Goodman. Associate Producer is Marlisa Fruehauf. Michael Robison directs.

Lowndes’ additional credits include a starring role in Angel Falls Christmas, which premiered last month on GAC Family. She appeared on the reboot of 90210 on the CW from 2008 to 2013 and most recently on Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.

Metcalfe is known for his role as John Rowland on ABC’s Desperate Housewives. He most recently starred in Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores. On the film side, he’ll next be seen starring alongside Chad Michael Murray in Emmett/Furla Films’ Fortress trilogy.



Harmony From The Heart premieres at 8 pm ET, Saturday, February 12 on GAC Family.