Jerry Garcia Documentary To Be Produced By RadicalMedia And Jerry Garcia Family LLC; Justin Kreutzmann To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: RadicalMedia is teaming with the Jerry Garcia Family LLC and Red Light Management on the Jerry Garcia feature documentary, directed by Jerry Garcia’s longtime collaborator, Justin Kreutzmann (Let There Be Drums!) The announcement comes on the heels of RadicalMedia producing the critically-acclaimed, SUMMER OF SOUL edited by RadicalMedia’s Josh Pearson who joins the filmmaking team.

Dave Sirulnick, Jon Doran, and Jon Kamen will serve as producers for RadicalMedia. Marc Allan for Red Light Management and Trixie Garcia for the Jerry Garcia Family LLC will serve as Executive Producers. RadicalMedia, the Jerry Garcia Family LLC, and Justin Kreutzmann are represented by CAA.

“It’s such a wonderful honor that Trixie and the Garcia family have put that same faith in me to tell Jerry’s story. When people ask what I miss most about him not being around, I think it’s just missing Jerry, the person,” Kreutzmann said. “People like him don’t come around very often. It’s my dream to capture the feeling you got when you hung out with Jerry and listened to him play music. A lot of people have told the world what they thought of Jerry but I want to show what Jerry thought of the world.”

The film will be opening up the Jerry Garcia personal archives for the very first time, the documentary will be an intimate look and the definitive story of the man, the father, artist, husband, musician, friend, and a guiding soul and co-founder of the Grateful Dead. Through this very personal portrait, Kreutzmann shares rare never-before-heard interviews with Garcia and those closest to him, as well as never-before-seen footage he filmed over years of time with Garcia.