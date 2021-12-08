‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings To Continue As Hosts Of Syndicated Game Show Through End Of Season

Skip to main content
Jeopardy! has made a hosting update. Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties through the end of the venerable syndicated game show’s current Season 38. Additionally, Michael Davies will remain as executive producer.

Bialik, who previously was announced as host of the Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series, and former Jeopardy! champion Jennings had been filling in as guest hosts of the mothership syndicated program following the abrupt exit of Mike Richards as host in August after one day of tapings. (He later also stepped down as an executive producer of the franchise, replaced by Davies.)

New episodes of Jeopardy! are scheduled to air until July 29, 2022.

Richards, who had been named permanent host, succeeding the late Alex Trebek, pulled out as host the syndicated Jeopardy! after multiple controversies from his past emerged that prompted  Jeopardy! producer Sony Pictures Television to launch a probe and proved to be too serious for Richards to recover from without tarnishing the iconic Jeopardy! brand.

Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience, is best known for her award-winning role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit CBS comedy, The Big Bang Theory. Currently, Bialik is starring in Call Me Kat on Fox, which she also executive produces. She also is the host of the mental health podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” and she recently wrote and directed her first feature, As Sick As They Made Us, starring Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen.

