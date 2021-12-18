‘Jeopardy!’ Crowns Its First Professors Tournament Champion

And the winner is…. Sam Buttrey, an Associate Professor of Operations Research at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, has come out on top of Jeopardy!‘s inaugural Professors Tournament, earning the $100,000 grand prize. Ed Hashima, a Professor of History at American River College in Sacramento, CA, placed second and earned $50,000; Alisa Hove, a Professor of Botany at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, NC, came in third, taking home $25,000.

“This has been the greatest time, and to come out ahead of all these other great players is something I’ll remember forever,” said Buttrey. “The group was uniformly so smart, charming, and warm, and there’s been a real feeling of camaraderie from the very beginning.”

As Professors Tournament champ, Buttrey has earned an automatic berth in Jeopardy!’s prestigious Tournament of Champions. He’ll be facing recent super-streakers Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher, and current 13-game champion Amy Schneider.

“I know there are some strong players, but I want to go up against them,” Buttrey said. “I would like to play against Matt Amodio, he’s a strong player and I’d like to see how I can do.”

