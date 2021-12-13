Jennifer Lopez & Owen Wilson Romantic Comedy ‘Marry Me’ Going Theatrical Day & Date On Peacock

In another move to feed the beast of frosh streamers, Universal has announced that their Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me will stream on Peacock the same weekend the movie hits theaters, Feb. 11-13.

Previous theatrical-day-and-date Peacock releases include DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby: Family Business ($57.3M domestic) and Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Kills. The latter film didn’t seem to be eroded that much by its Peacock release posting a healthy $49.4M domestic opening and a $92M final tally stateside.

Marry Me, directed by Kat Coiro, follows a musical superstar, played by Lopez, who is about to be proposed to by her fellow music supernova (Maluma in his feature film debut) before a global audience of fans. However, she learns that he’s been unfaithful and decides to marry Charlie (Wilson), a stranger in the crowd instead.

Marry Me is opening in theaters against 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Death on the Nile, BCLF’s Liam Neeson action film Black Light and the Andy Garcia-Sharon Stone movie What About Love. Marry Me was originally set up at STX and then segued to Universal in July 2019.

Lopez and Maluma have original songs in Marry Me. The film also stars John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michelle Buteau (Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan). John Rogers (The Librarians) and Tami Sagher (NBC’s 30 Rock) and Harper Dill (The Mick) wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The film is produced by Lopez and her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan) for the multi-hyphenate’s Nuyorican Productions, by John Rogers for Kung Fu Monkey Productions and by Benny Medina (Hustlers, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air). The film’s executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts.