Jeffrey Wright And Grantham Coleman Among Those Rounding Cast For ‘Rustin’

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Wright and Grantham Coleman have joined the cast of Netflix’s Rustin along with Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman, Jamilah Nadege Rosemond, Jules Latimer, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Frank Harts, Kevin Mambo.

They join previously announced Colman Domingo — who stars as Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin — Chris Rock, Glynn Turman Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The George C. Wolfe-directed pic, which the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom helmer co-wrote with Milk Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black, tells the story of how Rustin overcame an onslaught of obstacles and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington. Rustin is the first film production from Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground, which has their deal at Netflix.

Producers are Oscar winner Bruce Cohen and Higher Ground’s Tonia Davis. EPs are Higher Ground’s Mark R. Wright and Alex G. Scott.

Wright, who recently wrapped production on the fourth season of HBO’s Westworld, next is set to play Commissioner Gordon in The Batman. Coleman is a Juilliard-trained stage actor who most recently starred in Much Ado About Nothing opposite Danielle Brooks for Kenny Leon. He also played Martin Luther King in The Great Society with Brian Cox on Broadway. Also was in Hamlet at the Old Globe.

Wright is repped by CAA; Coleman is with APA and Inspire Entertainment; Workman is repped by Clear Talent Group and MJ Management; Powell is with D2 Management and Talentworks; Hall is repped by Clear Talent Group and Industry Entertainment; Whittington-Cooper is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; and Kay is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson.