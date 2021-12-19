Jeff Friday Media Acquires Feature Film ‘Lucid Summer’; ABFF Alum Khaled Ridgeway To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Friday Media (JFM) has landed writer/director Khaled Ridgeway’s second film project Lucid Summer. JFM, which has a motion picture development deal with Sony Pictures, has signed on to produce the film that follows Ridgeway’s award-winning comedy-drama Death of a Telemarketer recently acquired by Sony Pictures.

With a script by Ridgeway and Noah Cooper, Lucid Summer is a dramatic psychological thriller about how a family navigates a hidden world of secrets while managing to keep secrets from one another. The film will be directed by American Black Film Festival (ABFF) alum Ridgeway. ABFF founder and JFM CEO Jeff Friday will serve as executive producer along with Nicole Friday, ABFF Ventures president and GM. The film marked JFM’s first production with Sony Pictures as a result of the company’s distinct motion picture partnership. Production will begin in Summer 2022.

“Great relationships play an integral part in any artist’s success,” said Ridgeway. “I was introduced to Jeff Friday and ABFF by Datari Turner, producer of my first feature. Jeff understood and championed my mission to tell stories of ordinary people falling into extraordinary situations. I’m beyond humbled to once again team up with Jeff Friday Media on the production of Lucid Summer.”

Ridgeway’s debut film Death of a Telemarketer was produced by Meagan Good (Harlem) and Datari Turner (Uncorked). Friday was an executive producer of that film which was chosen as a fan favorite at ABFF in 2020 and received several other accolades on the film festival circuit. The film marked JFM’s first production with Sony Pictures as a result of the company’s distinct motion picture partnership.

Ridgeway and Cooper are managed by LBI Entertainment and Nelson Davis Law. Jeff and Nicole Friday are represented by Artistry Collective.