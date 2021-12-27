You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

The BFI’s 10 Biggest Production Awards Of 2021: Jim Broadbent Pic ‘The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry’ & Carol Morley’s ‘Typist Artist Pirate King’ Top List

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Jean-Marc Vallée Dies; Director Of ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ & ‘Sharp Objects’ Was 58
Read the full story

Jean-Marc Vallée Tributes Pour In: “My Heart Is Broken. My Friend. I Love You,” Reese Witherspoon Writes; Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Mourns Passing

Wild
Reese Witherspoon and director Jean-Marc Vallee film "Wild" Everett

UPDATED with latest: The news that writer-director Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly over the weekend at age 58 has spurred reactions from his homey country Canada to Hollywood and beyond.

The Montreal-born filmmaker behind Dallas Buyers Club, which won Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, and Wild, which scored nominations for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, also scored Emmys and Emmy nominations for piloting the HBO limited series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, passed away in Quebec City at age 58.

Tributes last night and this morning came from those who worked with him including Witherspoon, who starred in Wild and Big Little Lies. The Canadian film community also has responded in shock; Vallée’s first big feature after starting out as a music video director was his semi-autobiographical C.R.A.Z.Y., which played the Toronto Film Festival.

Related Story

Jean-Marc Vallée Has Died; Director Of 'Dallas Buyers Club,' 'Big Little Lies' & 'Sharp Objects' Was 58

TIFF was a favorite home to his films, as the fest’s CEO Cameron Bailey noted last night: Vallée is the only filmmaker to have films open the festival (Demolition in 2015) and close it (The Young Victoria in 2009).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in this morning, saying in part that Vallée’s “passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched – so too was his talent.”

Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery

Check back as more reactions come in.

From HBO: “Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth. He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad