Jean-Marc Vallée Tributes Pour In: “My Heart Is Broken. My Friend. I Love You,” Reese Witherspoon Writes; Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Mourns Passing

UPDATED with latest: The news that writer-director Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly over the weekend at age 58 has spurred reactions from his homey country Canada to Hollywood and beyond.

The Montreal-born filmmaker behind Dallas Buyers Club, which won Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, and Wild, which scored nominations for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, also scored Emmys and Emmy nominations for piloting the HBO limited series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, passed away in Quebec City at age 58.

Tributes last night and this morning came from those who worked with him including Witherspoon, who starred in Wild and Big Little Lies. The Canadian film community also has responded in shock; Vallée’s first big feature after starting out as a music video director was his semi-autobiographical C.R.A.Z.Y., which played the Toronto Film Festival.

TIFF was a favorite home to his films, as the fest’s CEO Cameron Bailey noted last night: Vallée is the only filmmaker to have films open the festival (Demolition in 2015) and close it (The Young Victoria in 2009).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in this morning, saying in part that Vallée’s “passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched – so too was his talent.”

My heart is broken. My friend. I love you. https://t.co/dvh63E8K7I — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 27, 2021

Jean-Marc Vallée’s passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched – so too was his talent. Through his work and with his art, he left a mark in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans as they mourn his sudden passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 27, 2021

From HBO: “Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth. He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross.”

Can’t believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent, and the only filmmaker to both open (DEMOLITION) and close (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I’ll miss his fire. https://t.co/MCrHJQJvGg — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) December 27, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned Quebecois filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée. Vallée was an empathetic and generous visionary in television and film. His work inspired the way we tell stories in Canada and across the world. Our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hR5HJ3htuM — Telefilm Canada (@Telefilm_Canada) December 27, 2021

We are so incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Jean-Marc Vallée. His phenomenal talent and extraordinary vision will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/b7OsDP5ix6 — The Canadian Academy (@TheCdnAcademy) December 27, 2021

We are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Jean-Marc Vallée. He left an indelible mark on the entire “Sharp Objects” team, and we are all grateful for the opportunity we had to collaborate with him. RIP. — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) December 27, 2021

If I owned a theater like #QuentinTarantino does, here are the movies I'd be playing this week. In honor of Jean-Marc Vallee. pic.twitter.com/zaRxKcRC90 — Jon Cassar (@joncassar) December 27, 2021

My god, this is so unbelievably sad. What a huge loss. He was an incredibly talented filmmaker. Sending much love and condolences to his family. #RIPJeanMarc https://t.co/a511cPKLz6 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 27, 2021

Oh my God. This is so horrible. Absolutely loved his work. RIP #Jeanmarkvalleè – https://t.co/1oErp66cc4 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2021