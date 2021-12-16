You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Jason Hitch Dies Of Covid: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Was 45

Jason Hitch
Jason Hitch in 2014 '90 Day Fiance' via YouTube

Jason Hitch, who appeared in Season 2 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, died Tuesday night of Covid in a Florida hospital. He was 45.

His sister Shannon confirmed his death to TMZ.

Hitch was 38 when he appeared on the show in 2014, where he met and later married 23-year-old Cássia Tavares.

On the show Tavares, who moved from Brazil to be with Hitch, often was unimpressed with her fiancé’s financial status, his car, the weather and Florida in general. Hitch tried to keep her entertained.

“I don’t think I’m going to sleep at all for the next 90 days because I’m going to walk around thinking, ‘What am I going to do to keep her happy?'” he said in one episode. Watch a clip below.

The duo separated in 2017 and were divorced the following year.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.

Hitch’s sister said was a first lieutenant in the Army reserves.

