You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Big Brother’ To Return To South Africa; Banijay Mega-Format Soon To Be Airing In 22 Markets

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Italy’s Rai Commissions 1960s Drama ‘The Bride’ From Banijay-owned Endemol Shine Italy

Director Giacomo Campiotti and star Serena Rossi

Italian broadcaster Rai has commissioned The Bride, a six-part 1960s-set drama series from Banijay-owned Endemol Shine Italy.

Described as a “touching tale of redemption and liberation,” by Banijay, the series centers on Maria, a young woman who marries Italo by proxy, a widespread practice in Italy at the time.

Set amidst significant social change, Maria adjusts to a controversial rural life as a stepmother with the disdain of a husband who is still traumatised by his first wife’s disappearance. Despite the adversity, her unwavering resilience and positivity see bonds begin to form, until the appearance of her ex-boyfriend threatens to change everything.

Airing next year on Rai1, the series is directed by Giacomo Campiotti (Bianca come il latte, rossa come il sangue) and stars Serena Rossi (Ammore e Malavita, Io sono Mia, Mina Settembre) as lead.

“It is fantastic to work with Rai Fiction on a project which shines a light on life in the 1960s, a time of dramatic change here in Italy,” said Endemol Shine Italy CEO Leonardo Pasquinelli.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad