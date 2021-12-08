‘Invasion’ Renewed For Season 2 At Apple

The aliens are back for more after Apple TV+ renewed drama series Invasion for a second season.

The streamer has picked up the sci-fi series from Simon Kinberg and David Weil for a sophomore run ahead of the Season 1 finale, which airs Friday.

It is the latest renewal at Apple, which recently handed Truth Be Told a third season and Foundation for a second season.

Sam Neill plays Sheriff John Bell Tyson, a weathered rural lawman on the verge of retirement. Shamier Anderson is Trevante Ward, an extraordinary soldier stationed in Afghanistan. Golshifteh Farahani portrays Aneesha Malik, first generation Syrian immigrant, wife and mother living in Long Island. Firas Nassar is Ahmed Malik, Aneesha’s husband and a Syrian immigrant and successful businessman. Shioli Kutsuna plays Mitsuki, an intelligent member of mission control in Japan’s space program JASA. Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi and Daisuke Tsuji also star.

Related Story Renewals

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

The first season was written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. Jakob Verbruggen directs and serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

“I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story. And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways” said Kinberg.

“From day one, we have been hooked on this unique, engrossing and very human telling of an invasion story which deftly explores how the lives of different characters around the world are impacted when Earth is under siege,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “It has been so rewarding to witness global audiences respond to the brilliant performances, the captivating mystery and the sweeping cinematic vision, not to mention some pretty terrifying alien intruders. We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to see what Invasion creators David Weil and Simon Kinberg have in store for these characters – as well as our planet – in season two.”