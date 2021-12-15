Ingo Rademacher Gets Roasted By Stephen Colbert, Tapes Appearance With Tucker Carlson

Former General Hospital actor Ingo Rademacher, who earlier this week sued ABC after he was fired for refusing to comply with a Covid vaccine mandate, has broken out of his usual daytime perch, first by getting mocked mercilessly during Stephen Colbert’s Late Show monologue and soon to be featured in a sit down interview with Tucker Carlson.

First, Colbert. Referring to the longtime GH cast member as a “random collection of consonants,” Colbert chastised Rademacher for the lawsuit. “Sorry, buddy, but you have to follow the medical advice – you’re on General Hospital, not General Stuff I Read On Facebook.”

To explain Rademacher’s claim that the vaccine mandate violates his religious freedom, Colbert quoted from the lawsuit, saying, “my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me.”

“Now, a lot of people say Ingo Rademacher is being ridiculous,” Colbert continued before launching into a mock-soap opera plotline: “Unless…that’s not Ingo Rademacher! It’s Ingo Rademacher’s twin brother Vigo Rademacher, who just woke up from a coma…”

After unspooling a string of unlikely soap storylines – coma, amnesia, attempted murder – Colbert came to his point: “Or maybe, in just one final twist, none of that is true and Ingo Rademacher is just a stupid dingus. That makes more sense. That’s the one.”

Watch the monologue above, with the Rademacher jokes arriving at the 6:43 mark.

The former GH actor no doubt got a friendlier reception yesterday when he taped a segment for Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today, which is expected to air on the streaming site at some point today. “Our conversation was pretty interesting,” Rademacher teased on Instagram. “We talked about everything from farm life in Australia to GH to family and my lawsuit against ABC. One of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

Rademacher’s former castmate, the pro-vaccine Nancy Lee Grahn, with whom the onetime Jasper “Jax” Jacks has exchanged back-and-forth swipes on social media over the mandate, wasn’t impressed with the Carlson booking, tweeting, “When u get hoisted by ur own petard (dragged mercilessly 4 being indefensibly racist, transphobic & anti science) by EVERY major media & social platform who overwhelmingly disapproved of you, you go on #tuckercarlson.”

