Inevitable Foundation Launches Service To Connect Disabled Screenwriters With Hollywood Executives

EXCLUSIVE: The Inevitable Foundation launched the Content Development Concierge, which links disabled screenwriters with Hollywood’s decision makers to increase the number of disabled writers actively working on film and television projects.

Underpinning the service is a curated roster of professional disabled screenwriters, along with their writing samples and their background and experience that will be available to creative executives, showrunners, and producers.

Currently, less than one percent of film and television writers are disabled, compared to over 20 percent of the US population, according to stats from the WGA.

The Inevitable Foundation decided to launch the Content Development Concierge in response to requests from showrunners and executives asking for recommendations for talented disabled writers, regardless of whether their projects included disabled characters or themes.

“Most talent discovery solutions today expect potential employers and collaborators to exert an exorbitant amount of time and energy to find diverse talent for their projects,” said Inevitable co-founders Richie Siegel and Marisa Torelli-Pedevska in a joint statement.

“Our Content Development Concierge pioneers a new approach by delivering timely and curated recommendations to showrunners, creative executives, and producers who are already committed to adding incredible disabled talent to their projects,” they added.

The foundation’s flagship initiative is a screenwriting fellowship providing disabled screenwriters a $25k grant and mentorship to develop and sell their own content. They also recently launched their Pipeline Program working alongside the Writers Guild Foundation, The Black List, CAPE, and Women in Film, to identify promising disabled screenwriters and fast-track them for consideration for various talent development programs.

Funders of the Inevitable Foundation include WarnerMedia/AT&T Foundation, Ford Foundation, and the Conrad Hilton Foundation.

Creative executives and showrunners interested in using this service to connect with disabled creatives are encouraged to reach out to concierge@inevitable.foundation to learn more.