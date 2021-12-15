Indian Streaming Platform ZEE5 Global Strikes Multi-Show Deal With Applause Entertainment

ZEE5 Global, the streaming platform specializing in South Asian content, has inked an agreement with local content studio Applause Entertainment that will see the latter create multiple Hindi shows for the streamer as ZEE5 originals.

The first project under the agreement will be Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, a dramedy series with a unique take on a dysfunctional royal family, that will launch in January 2022.

The show will feature a host of Bollywood stars including Naseeruddin Shah, portraying the role of the King, while Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh play his daughters. Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, Varun Thakur and Anurag Sinha also feature.

ZEE5 has existing partnerships with TVF (The Viral Fever), Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, and Red Chillies Entertainment. The company is one of the biggest local streamers in India.

Related Story Applause Entertainment And Ellipsis Entertainment Unveil Cast For Bollywood Tie-Up

Commenting on the partnership, Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, said, “ZEE5’s content design principles centre around intimately knowing our viewers and building a bouquet of engaging and entertaining offerings for our multiple consumer cohort. While consumer Intimacy is at the heart of our content creation philosophy, our content creator partners are the other crucial pillar in our approach. We are excited about our partnership with one of the leading content creators of our country – Sameer Nair and Applause Entertainment. With our shared belief in consumer obsession, coupled with their unique content creation capabilities, I am confident that we will win the hearts of millions.”

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Applause Entertainment to jointly create an exclusive premium slate of stories across genres that are unique and especially curated for our audiences across different countries,” added Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment added, “Over the past four years, Applause has created a diverse slate of content and explored stories across genres, languages and geographies. We are thrilled that our first outing with ZEE5 is with Kaun Banegi Shikarwati, a light-hearted, heart-warming dramedy that is both quirky and delightful, and boasts a stellar cast of actors. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with ZEE5 and help contribute in a small way to their global ambition.”