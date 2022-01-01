‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto Announces He’s Leaving Troupe After A Long Run

One of the stars of the TruTv franchise series Impractical Jokers is leaving the comedy troupe after a decade-long run.

Joe Gatto posted the stunning news on Instagram tonight in a note that alluded to “the challenges I am facing” and a promise to “create new ways to entertain you.”

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he wrote. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.

He continued, “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.”

How Gatto’s departure affects the future of the troupe is unclear. The stars of the long-running TruTV series struck a first-look deal with WarnerMedia earlier this year and had their flagship show renewed for a tenth season.

The Tenderloins comedy troupe, which includes Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano, were slated to develop and produce original unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS and truTV as well as HBO Max.

The group is also involved in The Misery Index, which is in its third season at TBS, while they also star in Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, launched Impractical Jokers: The Movie last year and are making Impractical Jokers: After Party with Joey Fatone.

Later in the evening, his fellow performers issued their own statement via Instagram.

The Tenderloins are represented by Jack Rovner and Dexter Scott of Vector Management, Martin Lesak, Jason Heyman & Nick Nuciforo of UTA and Danny Passman of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.