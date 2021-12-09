‘Diary Of A Future President’ Creator Ilana Peña Has Buddy Comedy In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Ilana Peña, the creator, showrunner, executive producer of the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, is developing How to Get Over Brian Byers, a hybrid comedy she is writing with Los Angeles-based writer and stand-up comedian Anne Sundell, at CBS.

Erica Hernandez

Peña will co-write and executive produce the potential series through her Tilde Productions banner, via her overall deal with producing studio CBS Studios. Sundell will write and be co-executive producer.

In How to Get Over Brian Byers, two enemies-turned-best friends Anna and Izzy band together to get over their shared ex-boyfriend. Together, they tackle their 20s, helping each other navigate work, dating and moving on. Eventually, they’ll learn that the only way to truly get over someone is to fall in love with yourself.

This marks the latest development deal for Peña, who is re-teaming with Future President writer Crystal Ferreiro for Hermanas, a drama at the CW. That project hails from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios and reunites Peña and the CW, where she served as a writer on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Sundell worked for three years as an assistant at Sony Pictures Television before inking a blind script deal with their comedy team. She is now developing features with Point Grey, Roth Kirschenbaum and Berlanti.

Peña is repped by Kaplan Perrone and Hansen Jacobson. Sundell is repped by UTA and ColorCreative.