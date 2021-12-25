‘Ice World’ The Latest Documentary Short From Meow Wolf Premieres December 27

Following the recent opening of its latest permanent installation in Denver, Convergence Station, Meow Wolf is set to bring audiences behind the curtain of their world once again with the upcoming release of a documentary short titled Ice World. The short is a continuation from the group of artists behind 2018’s Meow Wolf: Origin Story, showing how-they-made-it and behind-the-scenes stories.

Meow Wolf: Origin Story chronicled the awe-inspiring journey of a punk-rock art collective into a multi-million dollar business. George R.R. Martin, the author of the Emmy Award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones, was the Executive Producer of Meow Wolf: Origin Story and made significant contributions towards the film’s success that was released in 2018. The short documentary revolves around building an art portal that invites people from all walks of life to participate in culture and entertainment like never before.

The documentary Ice World continues some of the story lines from “Meow Wolf: Origin Story”, taking the audience on a journey through the complex process of creating and building the giant cathedral that lives in the world of Eemia within Convergence Station, aka the ‘Ice World’. A 35+ feet tall structure with a 16ft wide dome top, this massive cathedral boasts interactive instruments intricately designed, cut, and inset with colored-plexi imagery throughout.

“We’ve been working on this project for about four years. Denver is a product of our entire history as an organization coming together not only as a business, but also as the DIY art collective from the earliest days” says Matt King, Co-founder and VP of Creative. “What’s important about Meow Wolf is that we are building a space that inspires people when they walk through the doors.”

Meow Wolf’s first location, House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, was financed by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin in 2008. Since then, the entertainment company has opened two more permanent locations in 2021 including Denver’s Convergence Station, and Omega Mart in Las Vegas in February 2021.

The most narratively complex installation to date, ‘Ice World’ gives audiences a peek at how Meow Wolf Denver worked with various artists across multiple mediums to create an experience that will truly transport visitors to other worlds. The exhibition includes the work of 110 Colorado-based artists with diverse backgrounds, including 51% identifying as female, 20% identifying as LGBTQ+ and 38% of the Flex Artist collaborators are People of Color.

Ice World is scheduled to be released on December 27, on Meow Wolf’s official YouTube