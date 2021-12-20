‘I Care A Lot’ Producer Black Bear Pictures Promotes Trio

EXCLUSIVE: Black Bear Pictures, the Los Angeles-based production outfit behind pics including I Care A Lot and The Imitation Game, has promoted a trio of executives.

Christopher Casanova will be elevated from Creative Executive to Vice President, Film and TV, while Sleena Wilson and Clementine Quittner have been promoted to Creative Executives for the TV and Film and TV departments, respectively.

Casanova joined in 2018 and has worked on projects including The Marsh King’s Daughter and James Franco’s directing debut The Rental to date. In his new role, he will focus on development and production across Black Bear’s film and TV slates.

Wilson joined in 2019 and will continue to work on the TV side of the biz, with upcoming projects including Amazon Studios series Exciting Times starring Phoebe Dynevor, Scott Cooper’s limited dramatic series Angels & Demons, an adaptation of Kate Quinn’s The Rose Code, as well as thriller Local Woman Missing.

Quittner is a co-producer on Exciting Times and an Associate Producer on The Marsh King’s Daughter and is currently working on projects including Nyad and Bewilderment.

“Christopher, Sleena and Clementine have been instrumental to the tremendous success we’ve had at Black Bear over the last few years, including a banner 2021,” said Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman. “Each executive more than deserves their promotion, and I can’t wait to collaborate with them across film and television in 2022 and beyond.”