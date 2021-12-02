Hulu Pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert From Hell’ Documentary After Backlash

Hulu has pulled Astroworld: Concert From Hell, a 50-minute documentary special, one day after its premiere following an outcry on social media.



Astroworld: Concert From Hell, produced by Houston ABC affiliate KTRK, originally aired on KTRK on November 20. According to the description of the documentary, which can currently be viewed on the TV station’s website, “Astroworld: Concert from Hell” takes you inside the festival. What really happened – from chaos at the gates hours before the music started, to what went wrong in the crowd as the night went on, and the ten victims who never made it home. Plus what happens next in the growing investigation.”

The documentary faced a severe backlash on social media following its Wednesday premiere, with critics saying the special came far too soon following the tragic event.

“This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” a Hulu spokesperson told Deadline.

“Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around,” wrote one viewer on Twitter. “People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.”

At least 10 people have died and more than 300 people injured during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s performance on November 3 at Houston’s NRG Park during Astroworld. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed against Scott, Live Nation and others involved with the festival on behalf of the victims.