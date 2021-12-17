Hulu Hires Overbrook’s Dougie Cash For Drama Role, Promotes Comedy Exec Kelci Parker

Hulu is bolstering its scripted ranks. The streamer has hired Overbrook Entertainment exec Dougie Cash for its drama team and promoted Kelci Parker on the comedy side.

Cash becomes VP Drama, Hulu Originals. He was previously VP Development at Overbrook, where he served as a producer on All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Cobra Kai. Prior to that, he worked in post-production at Sony Pictures Entertainment and in production at MTV on shows such as MADE and Teen Mom. He will report to Head of Drama Sasha Silver.

Parker becomes VP Comedy, Hulu Originals. Parker joined Hulu in 2020 and has rapidly expanded her oversight at the streamer through her work on projects including Only Murders in the Building and animated series Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, as well as upcoming series Life & Beth with Amy Schumer and How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff.

Parker was previously at Comedy Central, launching its animated shorts program and overseeing projects such as South Side and Malltown. She reports to Head of Comedy Billy Rosenberg.

“As we continue to evolve and expand the Hulu Originals team, we could not be more excited by the depth of talent and passion that both Kelci and Dougie bring to their respective new roles,” said Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Content, Hulu Originals. “Kelci’s contributions since arriving at Hulu have been integral to the success of our award-winning comedy slate, and I know the best is yet to come for her as she brings her creative talents to bear on a growing list of titles under her purview. Dougie’s instincts for developing series and films that inspire fandoms of their own is undeniable, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to bring him on board to join our first-class drama team.”